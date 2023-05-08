King Charles III and our place in the world

"That's a bit old fashioned isn't it?"
That was the question put to me about five years ago during a function in Guyra as the room toasted the Queen.
We were there for a regional final of the Lions Youth of the Year competition, which has been in the news over the last week after this year's national final was won by Armidale student Fred Kearney.
Back at that night in Guyra several years ago it was the regional final, with contestants from several New England towns.
I was seated next to a school teacher from Inverell, who was the one who posed the question.
Surely in the 21st century it was a very out-of-date custom to be raising our glasses to the monarch on the other side of the world was the argument.
It made me think about it at the time. With the focus on London in recent days, and the coronation of King Charles III, it again made me dwell on who our head of state is.
How many Australians would feel comfortable proclaiming 'Long live the king!'
When the republic referendum failed in 1999, I was the losing side. My personal view as a then 19-year-old was that we should have an Australian as our head of state, rather than someone who probably barracked for England when our cricketers played for the Ashes.
Six years later Australia lost the Ashes for the first time in about 20 years. And the Queen reacted by giving all members of the England team Order of the British Empire (MBE) medals.
As I got older I found more substantial reasons to support Australia becoming a republic. We are our own country. We have our own values.
But I discovered a problem.
It was no surprise to learn that the Inverell school teacher, who thought toasting the Queen was outdated, was in favour of a republic.
But would Australia ever become a republic if our response was to simply ignore our place in a constitutional monarchy?
What if we stopped toasting the monarch? Stopped hanging their picture in halls?
Then we would become a defacto republic.
But with no reminders that as a country, Australia is part of the Commonwealth, with the monarch as our head of state, would there ever be any desire strong enough from the public to change the constitution?
With those questions in mind, I say 'Long live the king'.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
