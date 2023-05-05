The Armidale Express
New England Rugby Union round three preview

By David Clifton
Updated May 5 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 8:01pm
NERU president casts his eye over round three fixtures
Robb College and St Alberts will write another chapter in their own book of feuds when they meet at the University's Bellevue rugby ground this Saturday.

