NERU president casts his eye over round three fixtures

Robb College and St Alberts will write another chapter in their own book of feuds when they meet at the University's Bellevue rugby ground this Saturday.
Not only do these teams have a fierce rivalry dating back to the 60's, but it is the annual Parent's Ball weekend which will ensure a massive crowd and huge support for both teams.
Robb were unlucky in just failing to hold out a fast finishing Armidale Blues last week, and will be looking to a full 80 minute effort from Dan Lethbridge, Will Clemson and Hamish Cannington, while Albies will look to inspirational prop Chayton Ekanayake and tough as teak Sam Greer to establish dominance up front.
Albies hold both men's and women's Challenge Cups with both on offer, and Robb's ladies may well see an opportunity to grab some early season silverware, after two impressive early outings. Megs Redpath and Zoe Holden will be two to watch while Albies bench players Erin Alcorn and Jen Corderoy have been strong all around the Park.
Tamworth will be hoping to open their account against last start winners Barbarians in the other first grade fixture, at Magpie park in Tamworth. Barbarians played smart rugby last week and were simply too good for Albies, and will be a handful for the winless Maggies. Eddie Pitt and Adam Mrtynek were clever and classy at the back, and #8 Paya was very strong. Tamworth will look for big games from Blake Clout and Jack Barker to counter those threats.
Finally, Armidale Blues host the Elks and Elkettes from Glen Innes at Moran Oval, and Tenterfield in third grade, to round out the rounds.
