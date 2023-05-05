NERU president casts his eye over round three fixtures

Tamworth will be hoping to open their account against last start winners Barbarians in the other first grade fixture, at Magpie park in Tamworth. Barbarians played smart rugby last week and were simply too good for Albies, and will be a handful for the winless Maggies. Eddie Pitt and Adam Mrtynek were clever and classy at the back, and #8 Paya was very strong. Tamworth will look for big games from Blake Clout and Jack Barker to counter those threats.