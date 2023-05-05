The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Letters

New England wind turbine criticism spreads fear, uncertainty and doubt | Letter to the editor

By Letter to the Editor
May 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wind turbine criticism spreads fear, uncertainty and doubt
Wind turbine criticism spreads fear, uncertainty and doubt

It was with some concern that I read Phil Alexander's letter on May 4 in The Armidale Express.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.