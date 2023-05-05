Wind turbine criticism spreads fear, uncertainty and doubt

It was with some concern that I read Phil Alexander's letter on May 4 in The Armidale Express.
Coal fired power generation is fashionable at present in some quarters, which is killing people in NSW - estimated in 2018 at 279 deaths a year, along with "233 low-birth weight babies and 369 people developing Type 2 diabetes annually" (SMH November 21, 2018).
The fashion for coal is on its way out.
Phil Alexander's letter seems to be quite anti wind turbines; and attempts to spread fear, uncertainty and doubt.
The complaints about the perceived health effects of wind turbines, have been thoroughly examined by the Independent Scientific Committee on Wind Turbines.
The committee was convened by, and served its entire term during, the previous Liberal National Coalition, which was also anti wind turbines.
The committee's terms of reference specifically call out investigation of low frequency and infrasound. In their final report they state that "to date the only effect of wind turbine noise on people for which there was consistent evidence was annoyance." (2021 Annual and Final Report of the Independent Scientific Committee on Wind Turbines, Commonwealth of Australia 2022 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
The irresponsible spreading of such unsubstantiated rumours, as in Phil Alexander's letter, can produce stress and anxiety with their own related negative health outcomes.
Perhaps if Phil is so concerned about the effects of infrasound, he should evacuate from the Northern Beaches to escape another well documented source of infrasound - the surf.
