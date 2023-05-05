The Armidale Blues women's 10s team is yet to post a win for the season but coach Luke Stephen is hoping once they all come together, they will reap the rewards.
The Blues were beaten in round one by Robb College and then again in round two by Tamworth.
Stephen said they've got a relatively new squad and things have just got in the way of them being able to put a consistent team on the park.
"Unfortunately hasn't quite come together yet on the field because of some our younger girls having rep commitments," he said.
"Obviously it is nice to be able to have the girls playing rugby each week which is great.
"I think with most seasons starting you have got a combination of players new to town as well as players that are new to the sport.
"That obviously has an impact in how you prepare and how you develop players."
They'll face Glen Innes this Saturday who drew with grand finallists, the Barbets, in round one before beating Robb in their last start.
It will be a test for his team but Stephen is just happy for his players to have the chance to build on what they have been working on.
"It is another opportunity to get out on the field and play some footy," he said.
"The girls have been working hard and we are looking forward to it."
Although his team hasn't got a win, Stephen, who is also the Zone's director of coaching, said the women's game is in a good spot.
He believes it is even across the five teams.
"It is exciting to see across the competition and across all the clubs," Stephen said.
You only have to look at a club like Glen Innes, but even like Robb College who didn't have their best year last year but they have a big influx of numbers.
"You can see that already in terms of their competitiveness in the first two rounds."
Adding to the evenness of the competition, is the increase of physicality.
Much of that has to do with the change of the format from 7s to 10s.
"It is great for the development of the game and the transitions of the ladies in the 15-a-side football which would be their ultimate end goal," Stephen said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
