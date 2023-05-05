The New England Nomads are hoping to have something they haven't had in their opening two rounds of the AFL North West competition when they take on the Tamworth Swans this Saturday.
And that is a full contingent with players on the bench.
A 16-man Nomads were beaten by the Inverell Saints in the opening round but hit back hard with a 99-point triumph over Gunnedah in round two.
While player-coach Clarrie Barker has been away for training this week, senior player Harry Dobson has stepped up to help mentor the team.
The former West Australian said they "will look to have a full side this weekend."
"It has been a bit of a challenge for us at the start of the season because we have been hampered by players who are on university break and had injuries as well so we went there with 16," he said of the Gunnedah game.
"I have to be pretty on death bed to not play a game of football but I am 36-years-old now.
"I would like to have at least one rotation to freshen up and be able to go hell for leather for the majority of the game, rather then fade out in the last quarter."
Of the win against Gunnedah, Dobson said they were disciplined throughout which gave the forwards the opportunity to do what they do best.
Fraser Menzies reaped the rewards and kicked six goals in the 19.19-133 victory.
"Basically we said before the first bounce in order to get on top we were going to have to do some heavy scoring in the first 10 minutes and we were able to do that," Dobson said.
"We were able to give our forwards a really good look at the ball.
"From there we just played quite disciplined, wet weather football.
"The fact we had 38 scoring shots tells you that we were really dominating the play."
The Nomads will have to do that and more against their coming opponents, the Tamworth Swans.
The last time the two teams faced off was in last year's grand final.
The Nomads won 11.10-76 to 10.10-70 on that day.
"We are really going to have to be on our game," Dobson said.
"We really respect the Swans as a club.
"Coming up against them in the grand final last year was a really tough affair and we were fortunate to be on the winning side that day but we are certainly not taking anything for granted."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
