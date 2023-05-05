The Armidale Express
Professor Chris Moran has been appointed the new Vice Chancellor at the University of New England

By Rachel Gray
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:30pm
Professor Chris Moran will start as the new Vice Chancellor at the University of New England in mid-July 2023. Picture supplied
Professor Chris Moran will start as the new Vice Chancellor at the University of New England in mid-July 2023. Picture supplied

Professor Chris Moran has been announced as the new Vice Chancellor for the University of New England (UNE) following the resignation of Brigid Heywood in August last year.

