Professor Chris Moran has been announced as the new Vice Chancellor for the University of New England (UNE) following the resignation of Brigid Heywood in August last year.
Prof. Moran is expected to start in his VC and CEO role at the Armidale campus in mid-July.
UNE Chancellor James Harris said it is "a relief" to have secured a candidate who will "lead with compassion, a vision and a strategy to drive the institution forward".
"When we read his application, and after we met him a couple of times, I'd say he was some one with a solid character," Mr Harris told The Armidale Express.
"He understands people, understands that he's got to be a listener, and that he has to get out there amongst the troops and listen to what they want.
"He's a very good communicator. And he's done a very good job where he was [at Curtin University]."
Prof. Moran was chosen among almost 50 high calibre applicants from across Australia and internationally in a very rigorous and competitive six-month consultative process.
The process included feedback via a UNE staff survey, and meetings between the selection panel and representatives from the Professoriate and professional staff.
Prof. Moran will take over from the interim VC and CEO Simon Evans who will step back into his previous role as Deputy Vice Chancellor.
Prof. Moran's appointment follows the resignation of former VC and CEO Brigid Heywood who resigned from her position in August last year, following allegations in relation to an event that occurred in Armidale in March 2022.
The matter is currently before the courts. Prof. Heywood has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Prof. Moran joins UNE after nearly seven years working as the Deputy Vice Chancellor and Vice President Research at the Western Australian-based Curtin University.
Prior to his tenure there, he worked for almost nine years at the Sustainable Minerals Institute at the University of Queensland, where he also spent about five years as the Director for the Centre for Waters in the Minerals Industry.
And for the 15 years to March 2004, he was the Program Leader at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).
He received his Bachelor of Science and Agriculture (honours) from the University of Sydney in 1988.
Prof. Moran spent most of his youth in rural NSW and said he is looking forward to "getting to know the people in this historic institution, its community and collaborating partners".
His wife is a general practitioner and Mr Harris said he believes she will be taking up employment locally and that "the town is hoping she does".
