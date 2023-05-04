Professor Chris Moran will assume the role of UNE Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer in the coming months.
The appointment follows a comprehensive search in Australia and internationally over the last six months.
"The rural, metro-Sydney and online identities of UNE provide unparalleled opportunities to expand upon the reputation of UNE as the state leader in providing excellent student experiences and practical life-long outcomes," Prof. Moran said.
"My partner is a General Practitioner and with our two young children we are very much looking forward to becoming a part of the New England community."
He is an alumnus of The University of Sydney, spent his early career in CSIRO then went on to the University of Queensland, and was most recently Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research at Curtin University.
A decision on a new vice chancellor (VC) for the University of New England is "imminent".
It has been about nine months since the former vice chancellor and university CEO Brigid Heywood resigned, and her position has still not been filled with a permanent replacement.
Simon Evans, the former deputy vice chancellor, was appointed as the stand-in vice-chancellor and CEO shortly after UNE chancellor James Harris publicly announced the university had accepted Ms Heywood's resignation on August 5.
Ms Heywood resigned from her high profile role at the university in August 2022, following allegations in relation to an alleged assault that occurred at an International Women's Day event in March earlier that year.
Upon enquiring about the position, the Express was sent a response from the university's media department that said; "The UNE Council panel committee responsible for selecting the next UNE Vice Chancellor and CEO have stated that the announcement of the successful candidate is imminent".
The UNE's 13-member council includes chancellor James Harris, deputy chancellor Jan McClelland AM, Prof. Simon Evans, Prof. Robyn Bartel (Chair of the Academic Board), Meredith Symons, David van Aanholt, Megan Aitken, Russell Evans, Phil Hess, former Tamworth mayor Col Murray, Prof. Gabriel Donleavy, Kerrie Sheelah and Emma Whellham.
