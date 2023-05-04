The Barbarians pulled off the upset of round two in beating reigning premiers St Albert's College in a low-scoring affair.
The Baa Baas beat the students 16-12.
Coach Brad Hague praised their defence and said they "smothered" Albies.
"Our defence, we have been practicing all pre-season and it actually prevailed," he said.
"We were down and had two yellow cards, we had one yellow card in the first-half and one in the second-half and they weren't able to score any points when we were down to 14 men.
"It just showed the boys our pre-season stuff had been working which made me very proud."
They'll face another tough challenge this Saturday when they head to Tamworth to face the Magpies.
It will be the Tamworth side's second home game for the year and Hague is expecting them to be firing after being thumped by 75 points by Albies in their opening match of the season.
"I have talked to a couple of the other players from Blues and whatnot, because they played them last weekend," he said.
"You can't judge off a game like that - first-game of the year.
"Even some of the Albies boys said they didn't play that well, it was just one of those things.
"Tamworth are still trying to get together who they are."
Hague believes Tamworth will be aiming to show their home fans and improved effort.
"Even though they have come off two beatings, they will come out firing like they always do," he said.
"It still worries me to go down there because you know what you are going to get out of them. They get good crowds there all the time and we get it from them.
"It is going it be a hostile environment but after our game against Albies we show we work under turmoil.
"I am hoping we can show that again this weekend."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
