Despite being down 10-nil in the opening stages of the match, the Walcha-Uralla TigerRoos men managed to comeback against the Inverell Hawks and post their first win of the Group 19 senior rugby league season.
It took seven minutes for the Hawks to post those points but after that, the TigerRoos team "got in their groove and fought back" to win 24-20. Coach Scott Swain said it came down to the wire with the win anyone's for the taking in the late stages of the match.
"We limited errors and kept in the game," he said.
"We just couldn't finish them off. They fought back right at the end to score in the corner.
"They missed the goal so it still gave us a four point buffer. Inverell ran out of time, we held them out."
The TigerRoos have a never-say-die reputation despite not always being on the right side of the scoreboard.
This year, they've added some extra size to their forward pack which has helped in the opening encounters against the competition's heavyweights in Glen Innes, Guyra and Inverell.
The size helps out the small, speedy players in the team like last season's rookie of the year, Swain's son Shuaib Rhodes-Swain.
"He is a marked man this year but he is still creating opportunities which you have to do when you are better than average," Swain said of the fullback.
"He has stepped up to the plate and trained extra hard for this season."
They will all have to step up even more this Sunday when they face the unbeaten Moree Boomerangs in Walcha.
In a headache for Swain, his first-choice halves in Kieran Stiff and Jack Doran are unavailable through injury.
"I am going to have to do a bit of a shuffle. Finding a halfback is pretty difficult," Swain said.
But he's looking forward to the challenge of facing the repeat grand finalists.
"They have plenty of toe, plenty of wheels across the park," Swain said.
"We are just going to have to create opportunities and make the most of them.
"It will be a good benchmark to see where we are at.
"With the forwards we have got now, we should be able to get some go-forward and create some opportunities."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
