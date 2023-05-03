Wind turbines and unintended consequences

It was with some concern that I watched the Landline story on April 16 about wind turbines in the Walcha area.
Solar and wind power renewables are fashionable at present which, in itself, could be a problem. Fashions come and go and when people tire of a given fashion life can be financially difficult for those left "holding the baby".
Consider the Australian firms left holding PPE equipment, PCR and RAT testing units they can no longer sell since the Covid pandemic was suddenly (1 January 2023) declared over - out of fashion - by the Federal Government who no longer wanted to pay for it or it's ancillaries.
The Landline program seemed to be quite pro wind turbines and at no time was the infrasound produced by these turbines mentioned.
Given the large number of wind turbines planned for the Armidale, Uralla and Walcha areas, there will be high levels of infrasound produced over a wide area.
Infrasound is not known to affect everyone, however it is known to affect more people the longer they are exposed to it and it can, over time, quite literally drive some people crazy. This is well documented. Others become sleepy, anxious, headachy, disoriented, docile, confused, vulnerable to suggestion, with some claiming they "hear things".
Many psychiatrists automatically prescribe antipsychotic (psychotropic) drugs for their mentally disturbed patients. Antipsychotic medications may control the conditions for which they are prescribed, but there can be a cost: they can interfere with nutrient metabolism and cause new mental abnormalities to appear. Some forms of schizophrenia, for instance, can be triggered or exacerbated by a vitamin B6 deficiency.
Long term or high-dosage therapy with the phenothiazines and other antipsychotic medications cause tardive dyskinesia, a disease characterised by rhythmical involuntary movements of the tongue, face, mouth, arms or legs.
This makes the driving of motor vehicles and the operating of machinery risky.
Going off the medication is the only treatment on offer and with no guarantee of 100 per cent symptom abatement: according to the US Food and Drug Administration, who first registered these medications.
It's possible that over the longer term some of those with wind turbines on their property could be paying out significant damages to mental and physical health impaired litigants. It would have been helpful if the Landline story had mentioned that this practice could, in time, become as fashionable as wind turbines are now.
For this observer, the unfolding events bring to mind Ovid's prescient warning in his deification of Julius Ceasar - Grasp All Lose All.
