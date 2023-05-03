The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Television and theatre personality Todd McKenney causes online stir over sale of Tenterfield Saddler

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
May 3 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN ONLINE post about the future of the Tenterfield Saddler created a social media storm for performer Todd McKenney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.