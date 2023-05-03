AN ONLINE post about the future of the Tenterfield Saddler created a social media storm for performer Todd McKenney.
His management said the television and theatre personality did not expect the widespread response after comments he made on the sale of the iconic business.
The post has attracted more than 2000 shares on Facebook.
The venue was immortalised in internationally acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter and Academy Award winner Peter Allen's 1972 song The Tenterfield Saddler.
McKenney, who was one of the judges on Dancing with the Stars, played Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz.
He will play Peter Allen songs in is his upcoming tour which runs from May 6 until July 1.
He said the sale must fall into the right hands and called on support from the government and wider community.
"I obviously have a massive personal connection to Tenterfield and particularly to the saddlery because of my love of Peter Allen and his music and story which is well known to everyone but it's more than that for me and it's more than that for millions of Aussies too," McKenney said.
"For the last 25 years I've had the pleasure of witnessing the effect the song 'Tenterfield Saddler' has on audiences around Australia and it means the world to them.
"Out of all of Peters hits, Tenterfield Saddler is the song everyone wants to hear.
"Let's make sure we don't lose this piece of Australian history and heritage.
"Maybe Hugh Jackman and I should rally the troops and get into saving this iconic piece of history."
The Tenterfield Saddler still occupies the original heritage-listed blue granite, tin-roofed building on High Street.
The land on which the saddlery stands was originally bought in 1858 by Sir Stuart Alexander Donaldson, who later became the first NSW Premier.
The first saddler opened for business on the site in 1870.
The building later was a bank then a private home for 21 years before the next saddler opened in 1897 and the property has been a saddlery ever since.
The building was classified by the National Trust in 1972.
Dianne Reynolds from Lloyds Corporate Brokers is handling the sale.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
