The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on
Community

Salami making workshops across New England hope to educate pig owners on the latest biosecurity measures

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated May 3 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Butcher Dale Goodwin demonstrating the salami making process at a recent session in Uralla. Picture supplied.
Butcher Dale Goodwin demonstrating the salami making process at a recent session in Uralla. Picture supplied.

A WORKSHOP with a twist will show pig owners how to make salami while brushing up on their biosecurity knowledge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.