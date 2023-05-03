A WORKSHOP with a twist will show pig owners how to make salami while brushing up on their biosecurity knowledge.
District veterinarians and biosecurity officers from Local Land Services have introduced the workshops across New England.
There were recent events at Uralla and Walcha with the next session to be held at Tenterfield on May 11.
More workshops in Tenterfield, as well as Inverell, Ashford and Glen Innes are to be confirmed.
The event includes local butchers who show people how to make salami from scratch and which meat cuts are good to use.
It features education from industry experts on keeping pigs and the latest key regulations people need to know.
The free two-hour session highlights managing the risk of exotic diseases and what should and shouldn't be fed to pigs.
There is also a section on requirements for selling and buying pigs.
"We're trying to attract pig owners, but everyone is welcome," biosecurity officer Rachel Betts said.
"We talk about diseases and all sorts of welfare issues associated with the pigs.
"It's all about education and keeping our borders safe.
"The butcher we have coming is really good and he'll be there to answer questions as well.
"We all get to eat some salami at the end and take some home, too."
It will be held at the Tenterfield Showground Dining Room Hall from 10am.
To register for a workshop phone Rachel Betts on 0400 411 819 or email rachel.betts@lls.nsw.gov.au.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
