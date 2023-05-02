The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

NERAM's new exhibition takes love of flowers to a whole new level

By Newsroom
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist James White. Picture supplied
Artist James White. Picture supplied

"Ever since I was young lad, gardening with my mum was a constant delight," said local artist James White.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.