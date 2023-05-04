Property of the week: 624 Dangarsleigh Road, Armidale

624 Dangarsleigh Road, Armidale
Just eight minutes' drive from Armidale, 'Fairfield' is located in the tightly held Dangarsleigh area.
A historic cottage, beautifully renovated, is surrounded by 48 productive basalt acres, offering the ideal rural lifestyle.
The 1901-built home was originally located in the goldrush town of Hillgrove before being moved to its current location.
The current owners bought it in 2011 and transformed it into a modern, comfortable home while retaining its period charm. It has a new roof, wiring and plumbing, new carpets and paint, reverse-cycle split system, ducted wood heater, and insulation to make the home comfortable year round.
Northerly light floods the lovely open-plan living and dining space through enormous rosewood sliding doors, which open to the yard with easy-care lawn and gardens.
The immaculate kitchen has a 900mm freestanding oven, range hood and double sink overlooking the property's acreage. The crisp white palette complements the pressed-metal splashback and original timber flooring.
The bathroom is a stunner with beautiful floor-to-ceiling tiling, feature bath and large step-in shower.
Water to the home is fed via a pressure pump from 100,000 litres of storage through a triple-stage filter.
The 48 acres predominantly consist of highly fertile basalt soils and has seen two applications of lime and super in recent years. There are six main, watered paddocks, shedding and semi-permanent cattle yards.
The vendors are keen to sell as they have bought elsewhere.
