Lions Youth of the Year 2023 national final won by Fred Kearney from The Armidale School

By Laurie Bullock
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Fred Kearney with The Armidale School's public speaking co-ordinator Tim Hughes and his parents Pip and Vern. Picture supplied
Armidale student Fred Kearney won the national final of Lions Youth of the Year, on the Gold Coast on Monday.

