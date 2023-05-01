The Armidale Express
What's on

Sydney Hotshots to perform at Armidale Golf Club on May 4, 2023

By Newsroom
Updated May 1 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Sydney Hotshots will bring their show to Armidale Golf Club. Picture supplied
Look out ladies, the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle for one night only with a brand-new show at Armidale Golf Club.

