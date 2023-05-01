Look out ladies, the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle for one night only with a brand-new show at Armidale Golf Club.
The two-hour choreographed production is said to be a visual feast, with a selection of dreamy guys likely to have the ladies out of their chairs, screaming for more.
Sydney Hotshots' Secret Fantasies Tour will provide a high energy production, killer dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics, and jaw dropping athletic male physiques - the perfect night out with the girls!
Hosted by seasoned professional Paul Reynolds - original cast member of Manpower Australia and Las Vegas headliner - the showmanship and cheeky banter with audiences makes for an entertaining evening.
Tickets for the Sydney Hotshots show at Armidale Golf Club on Thursday, May 4, are still available from the club.
The show will run for two hours from 7.30pm. Strictly 18+ only.
