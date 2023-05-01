The Armidale Express

Angry comments online lead to co-operation

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
May 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angry comments online lead to co-operation
Angry comments online lead to co-operation

The Rotary Club of Armidale Central is hoping to crack the million dollar mark when its annual book fair begins later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, New England non dailies

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.