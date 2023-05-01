Angry comments online lead to co-operation

The Rotary Club of Armidale Central is hoping to crack the million dollar mark when its annual book fair begins later this month.
It's the 25th year the Rotary Book Fair has been held and the total amount raised over the years has them within striking distance of one million dollars.
Today we have reported on the work the club and Armidale Regional Council are now doing together to help promote the event, after some issues with the promotion of the sale.
The council had initially raised concerns with the club about some of its signage promoting the event.
Some of the signs had breached the council's rules when they were placed in the CBD.
The council explained those rules are in place to ensure signs do not impede footpaths, or obstruct the sightline of vehicles.
Initially it prompted outrage on Facebook with angry comments about the council. But people love bashing councils, and Facebook users love posting angry comments.
I will admit though the outrage has lead to a much better outcome with the council providing extra support to the local service club to stage a sale that does a lot of good for the community.
Rotary president Andrew Pratt told us since being resolved, the council had made a genuine effort to support them in promoting the book fair.
"In a way, the actions of the council have probably benefited us by making it much better known than we could ever have done," he told us.
The proceeds from the sale allow Rotary to continue to suppport the Armidale community with the bulk of the funds raised distributed to local charities, schools and organisations.
The book fair has also become part of the region's social calendar.
It attracts several hundred book lovers from across the New England region, all keen to snap up a bargain from up to 50,000 titles on offer.
We're better off when a community works together to make things happen, and get things done. Well done to all involved.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
