Why return of trains north of Armidale is unrealistic

Mr Siri Gamage (Rail return is not unrealistic, Letter to the editor, April 14, 2023) is once again minimising the costs and the market for restoring the railway north of Armidale.
The cost of the Inland Rail through Moree and Goondiwindi has blown out into the billions.
There is some doubt now that this project will even be completed north of Parkes. Why would Armidale to Wallangarra be any different?
Let's just consider three sites that will require huge expenditure:
1. A bridge to replace the level crossing with the New England Highway south of Glen Innes.
2. A new alignment where the same highway has been deviated over the existing track near Bluff Rock.
3. A new bridge to replace the rotting timber structure over the creek north of Tenterfield.
Also, this line comes to a dead-end at Wallangarra with the break of gauge. There are no passenger trains to connect with this line in Queensland.
There have been several efforts to run coach services in the New England region. All have proven uneconomic. The coach connection with the Explorer train at Armidale is heavily subsidised by the NSW government.
The two completed rail trails in this state, in the Tweed Valley and the Snowy Mountains, have proven to be very successful bringing significant economic benefits to the towns which they service.
The land remains in public ownership with council control and management.
There is another attraction to the proposed rail trail. Ben Lomond is the highest site of any railway station in Australia. I am sure enthusiasts from far and wide would come here to cross that off their bucket list.
Mr Gamage and the Northern Rail Defenders Forum are trying to defend the indefensible.
