The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News

Cow with calf at foot tops Fig Tree Park Angus female sale

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated April 30 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Aitkin, Elders with Jason, Jack, Grace Sidell and Laura Penrose from Figtree Park Angus alongside auctioneer Shad Bailey, Colin Say & Co
Mark Aitkin, Elders with Jason, Jack, Grace Sidell and Laura Penrose from Figtree Park Angus alongside auctioneer Shad Bailey, Colin Say & Co

Figtree Park Angus of Guyra opened up their gates for their first on-property female sale which saw several recognized angus studs within the region in attendance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.