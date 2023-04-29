There's no shortage of young female rugby union talent in Glen Innes and the Elkettes proved that once against with a resounding win over Robb College on Saturday.
The start of the match didn't go the way of the Elkettes - they conceded the first try and had a red card within the first quarter - but that didn't hold them back.
They went on to win 32-14 with their squad of newcomers and youngsters.
Just two of the squad - Sarah Byrne and Bree Risby - are over 20 with a large portion of the team still at school.
Mitch Swift has taken the coaching reins once again and is proud of how they came together when they were reduced to nine players.
"With only nine, the girls really dug deep, not to sound stereotypical but they did it for each other and [played] really good football," he said.
Swift was proud of how his troops have levelled up despite their lack of rugby union experience.
"I think only 11 have never played football before so I am really impressed with how they have come along," he said.
"We have some that are 16 and nine months, everyone under 20.
"I think Sarah Byrne is a bit older so she is leading them around the park pretty good."
Of their physicality, Swift said "When they have a front rower for a coach, they have to play in the middle, they don't get to play out in the backs too often."
"Good, tough football from them all."
Swift said they're training hard and the future looks bright for women's rugby in Glen Innes.
"It was really good to see the numbers for Glen so hopefully that can continue on throughout the years and bring them through. Hopefully get them signed to some clubs and go further with it," he said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
