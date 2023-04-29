After missing round one through their opposition forfeiting, the Tenterfield Bumblebees made their return to the rugby union field on Saturday.
The Bees took on Robb College in the third grade fixture and dominated.
The physicality of the Bees' pack was far too much for the young students and they finished as 32-7 winners.
Isaac Jones wreaked havoc at number eight and crossed for three of the Bees' tries.
Coach Phil Jones said they just "monstered" the Robb side.
"It was a bit scrappy but there's plenty of good things," Phil said.
"Big hard running forwards, they ran hard and tackled hard.
"And the backs, when they got the ball, they were sharp."
It was always going to be a slow start with the Bees scrambling for numbers on the eve of the match.
They had players withdraw from the game and called upon Glen Innes' second graders to fill the void.
"We were a bit light on for numbers again, we have five or six out of our starting line-up so we scrambled a bit," Jones said.
"Our preparation was non-existent.
"We just have to get blokes to training and get our numbers up, don't push passes, get to training and get some continuity."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
