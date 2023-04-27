The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

What's on in New England in April and May 2023

By Newsroom
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England Bach Festival started yesterday and runs until Sunday. Picture by Brian Wild
New England Bach Festival started yesterday and runs until Sunday. Picture by Brian Wild

Bach Festival

Thursday-Sunday

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.