Thursday-Sunday
The New England Bach Festival, dedicated to the great classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach, started on Thursday, and runs for four days. There will be free events including the performance of the Peasant Cantata in Hanna's Arcade from 10.30am on Saturday.
Sunday
From 8.30am fresh produce and other items, including handmade and handcrafted products, will be available from stallholders at the markets in the Beardy Street Mall on Sunday morning.
Sunday
On Sunday the Northern Tablelands Orienteering Club is hosting a bushland event at Oakview about 20km west of Armidale on Bundarra Rd. After descent from the Pinnacle watch out for the signs on the left. Starts from 10am - midday, course closes at 2pm. No need to register in advance, just turn up. Newcomers can go at their own pace individually or in small groups. Dress for the weather, bring a water bottle and something to eat. Maps and compasses are available on the day. A compass is not needed for the Easy course. There are toilets. If you have questions contact Eric Baker prior to the day on 0411 203 524 or ericbaker1952@gmail.com.
May 6-7
You can learn how to save energy at home while living with sustainable features as part of an annual tour by Sustainable Living Armidale. On May 6, people can visit two houses in Uralla, one in Invergowrie, and one in Kentucky, while on May 7 there are four houses to visit in Armidale. To get on the self-guided tour you need to buy the Sustainable House Tour Booklet in advance from Boobooks, Armidale Outdoors, or Little Birdy at Uralla. Booklets are $20, for a car full of people.
May 11
This year's Rotary Club of Armidale annual lecture will be delivered by John Brogden, president of Lifeline International and patron of Lifeline Australia. His lecture Out of the darkness, living with depression and suicidality, will be held at Armidale City Bowling Club from midday to 2pm on Thursday, May 11. Tickets are $55pp or full tables of 8,9 or 10 - $50pp. A light lunch will be served on the day. Book now - www.trybooking.com/CHDNT
