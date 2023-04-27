On Sunday the Northern Tablelands Orienteering Club is hosting a bushland event at Oakview about 20km west of Armidale on Bundarra Rd. After descent from the Pinnacle watch out for the signs on the left. Starts from 10am - midday, course closes at 2pm. No need to register in advance, just turn up. Newcomers can go at their own pace individually or in small groups. Dress for the weather, bring a water bottle and something to eat. Maps and compasses are available on the day. A compass is not needed for the Easy course. There are toilets. If you have questions contact Eric Baker prior to the day on 0411 203 524 or ericbaker1952@gmail.com.