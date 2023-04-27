The Armidale Express
John Brogden to deliver Rotary Club of Armidale annual lecture

By Newsroom
April 27 2023 - 6:00pm
Lifeline president coming to deliver annual lecture
Lifeline president coming to deliver annual lecture

Depression will be the subject of this year's Rotary Club of Armidale annual lecture on May 11.

