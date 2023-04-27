Lifeline president coming to deliver annual lecture

Depression will be the subject of this year's Rotary Club of Armidale annual lecture on May 11.
Out of the darkness, living with depression and suicidality, will be delivered by John Brogden, who is the president of Lifeline International and patron of Lifeline Australia.
Mr Brogden, who was leader of the NSW Liberal Party in the early 2000s, is much in demand as a keynote speaker because of his personal experience and great insights into one of our most troubling social issues, one that is often avoided because of personal trauma, shame and guilt.
READ ALSO:
Research indicates that the incidence of depression and suicide has increased significantly because of the social disruption from the pandemic and social and financial pressures.
BackTrack Founder Bernie Shakeshaft is delighted that proceeds from the lecture will go to BackTrack, which will be an active participant in the function.
"BackTrack is teaming up with Tomorrow Man and Tomorrow Woman to develop workshops directed at building openness and resilience in young people in regional communities who often suffer the additional burden of isolation and lack of professional support," he said.
Rotary President elect Ray Chappell said the club greatly appreciates sponsorship already received for the lecture.
"Several local organisations are actively supporting and sponsoring the annual lecture including UNE, the Manna Institute, the Smart Region Incubator, Invest Blue and Armidale City Bowling Club," he said.
"A panel of local professionals will contribute to the program by drawing out issues of particular relevance to local communities".
Based on the huge success of last year's annual lecture and the importance of the topic it is expected that the event will be a sell-out so early bookings are strongly recommended.
The lecture will be held at Armidale City Bowling Club from midday to 2pm on Thursday, May 11.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.