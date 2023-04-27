The stellar return of the Guyra Super Spuds to the Group 19 competition continued somewhat against Walcha-Uralla on Saturday but they lamented they will have to be better against rivals Armidale.
The Super Spuds men won 38-22 against the TigerRoos but too many penalties meant they were never really on top.
"It's another good win, but our discipline needs to be much better," president Grant Robertson said.
"We let Walcha/Uralla back into the game three or four times and they were good enough to take advantage. They didn't go away.
"Our attack was not as slick as last week, but Billy Youman and Mark Walker are finding the line when we need them to.
"Two wins from two is pleasing, but there's work to be done."
The league tag game went down to the wire but in the end it was an 18-all draw.
"A draw for the girls is also a great result, arguably better than winning the A grade," Robertson said.
It was also a tough day out for the under 18 side.
A sloppy start against the Glen Innes Magpies proved costly and they went on to lose 26-18.
Despite the disappointing aspects of round two, the Super Spuds are aiming to be better against the Rams this Saturday.
In recent years, the Super Spuds have had the better of their rivals from down the hill.
The 18s will have a game against the Narwan Eels.
"Armidale games are the first ones we look for on the draw," Robertson said.
"Our 18s are playing Narwan, which should be a good game.
"I know the Narwan boys have marked this game down.
"Then we have to hightail it across town for the two senior sides against the Pie Eaters.
"Hopefully they're good games and we keep building."
Results from Guyra:
Men's: Guyra 38 d Walcha/Uralla 22
Under 18s: Glen Innes 26 d Guyra 18
Leaguetag: Guyra 18 drew with Walcha/Uralla 18
Tries: Billy Youman 3, Mark Walker 2, Corey Torrens, Jayden French
Goals: Alistiar Connors 5
Best players: Billy Youman, Mark Walker, Beau Orchard, Corey Torrens, Dylan Sutton.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
