New England hospital gets green light for installation of PET scanner

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:18pm, first published 8:00pm
Tamworth cancer survivor Gary Norman and Cancer Council community coordinator Paul Hobson. Picture Peter Hardin.
A ten-year, community-led campaign has finally delivered for a New England hospital, with news that a PET scanner has been given the green light.

