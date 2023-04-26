The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Education

UNE program Growing Great Teachers receives $400,000 to build employment pathways

By Newsroom
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior Lecturer in Education Dr Kristy ONeill, Creating Chances Ben Lawry, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Creating Chances Head Facilitator Emily Hikaiti at the University of New England. Picture supplied
Senior Lecturer in Education Dr Kristy ONeill, Creating Chances Ben Lawry, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Creating Chances Head Facilitator Emily Hikaiti at the University of New England. Picture supplied

THE University of New England has been awarded more than $400,000 from the State Government for a new program designed to support high school students who aspire to work in education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.