Students will be paying thousands more on their HECS debt with a mammoth indexation rise all but locked in by the federal government on April 26.
It is expected to be one of the largest indexation rates in 32 years as student debt is hit with a seven per cent across-the-board hike.
The new rate on debt repayments will take effect from June 1.
READ ALSO:
HECS Indexation has spiked over the past three years starting at 0.6 per cent in 2021 after hitting 3.9 per cent in 2022.
Australia's student debt is ballooning. Outstanding debt tripled in the past decade growing from $25.5 billion to $74.4 billion.
Greens deputy leader and education spokesperson Senator Mehreen Faruqi said linking student debt to rising indexation was making life harder for people bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis, soaring inflation and stagnating wages.
"Student debts are rising faster than they can be paid off," she said.
The government offers the cheapest loans on the market to help Australians access affordable higher education.
HECS-HELP loans are designed to hold their value by keeping up with the CPI which is measured quarterly using the figures released at 11.30am on April 26.
The Australian government doesn't profit from interest on student debts because the rising indexation keeps the loan's value equal over time.
Indexation is applied yearly like a snowball rolling down a hill.
Some students, who started with a larger debt, will see their loans grow more rapidly than expected.
No matter how large HECS-HELP debts grow the repayments will stay the same.
But the repayment time will lengthen.
Australia National University Professor Emeritus Bruce Chapman pioneered the HECS program under the Hawke federal government in 1989. The scheme is used by six countries.
A direct contribution from graduates towards university education was seen as a fair policy in 1989, Professor Chapman said.
HECS had high indexation rates for two years in the early 1990's before settling into the low average, with a 5.3 per cent spike in 2001.
Generally, indexation rates have stayed low. Sitting between -0.1 and 3.9 per cent.
Professor Chapman said the yearly average increases on student debt "don't bowl you over".
"But seven per cent is big and unusual," he said.
Indexation rates (as a percentage) between 2013-2023
The expected seven per cent indexation is the highest rate since 1990, when it reached eight per cent.
"HECS has always been indexed to the CPI, none of this is new. What's new is the size of the inflation," Professor Chapman said.
HECS-HELP loan repayments are taken out of former students' pay cheques by the Australian Taxation Office when they entered the workforce.
In 2023, former students earning more than $48,361 are expected to repay one per cent of their income. That percentage rises as income rises.
Repayment Rates and Income Thresholds for 2022-23
University of Technology Sydney researcher Dr Helen Taylor said indexation increases seemed "fairly minor" in the grand scheme, but repayments had a real effect on those who were struggling.
"Considering the cost of living, $48,361 doesn't go very far," she said.
"When you've got money coming out of that pay cheque, for a HECS-HELP debt that isn't going down, it can be pretty demoralising," she said.
Greens senator Dr Faruqi is campaigning to ease the effects of spiking inflation on student debts.
"The Greens are now calling on the Labor government to raise the minimum repayment income to median wage so people start paying off their student debt only once they start earning a decent wage," she said.
Dr Faruqi said students struggling to pay for groceries, rent, medicine and weekly bills should be spared from making repayments before they had benefitted financially from higher education.
"The current low minimum repayment income, which is barely above the minimum wage, is an act of cruelty," she said.
It is making the cost of living crisis even worse- NSW Senator Mehreen Faruqi
"The former Coalition government lowered the minimum repayment income, completely abandoning the fundamental premise that a graduate should not have to start paying their debt until they earn roughly an average wage and can afford to," she said.
"Labor, in opposition at the time, voted against these cuts, calling them unfair. But now they are effectively implementing Liberal policies," she said.
But many students can't afford to start paying the debt. The longer they leave it the larger it becomes.
A government-funded system for university education wouldn't be fair, Professor Chapman said.
Any arrangement that nullified indexation on HECS meant the general population paid for it, he said.
"Any subsidies for higher education comes from all taxpayers," Professor Chapman said.
"The vast majority of taxpayers are not graduates," he said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.