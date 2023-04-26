The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

HECS-HELP indexation expected to spike

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated April 26 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students will be paying thousands more on their HECS debt with a mammoth indexation rise all but locked in by the federal government on April 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.