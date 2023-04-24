The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Residents across the region will be part of Anzac Day marches and services throughout New England

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNDREDS of people from across the New England region will be part of Anzac Day services this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.