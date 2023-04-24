The Armidale Express
Crime

Armidale pilot domestic violence support program extended for another year

Updated April 24 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
Armidale Police Station was one of five in NSW to be part of the pilot program.
A pilot program which saw a specialist Domestic Violence support worker available at Armidale police station is to be expanded for a further 12 months.

