For more than a century we have paused to remember

Each year we pause to remember.
While this national day was originally started more than a century ago to commemorate those who fell at Gallipoli and then other World War I battles, Anzac Day has broadened to honour those who have served in other wars, those who supported the war effort from home and ex-servicewomen.
Since the end of World War I, Australia has fought in 10 wars, including World War II (1939-45), the Korean War (1950-53), Vietnam War (1965-73), Gulf War (1990-91), War in Afghanistan (2001-21), Iraq War (2003-09) and the intervention in the Syrian Civil War (2014-17).
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of Australian troops from Vietnam, the longest conflict in the 20th century in which our nation was involved.
In the lead up to Anzac Day, you can read this insightful piece on the origins of the Australian Army's slouch hat.
Meanwhile, Bob Holloway from the Armidale RSL Sub Branch brought it to my attention recently that HMAS Armidale was decommissioned this month at a ceremony in her homeport of Darwin.
Only four months ago a local service was held to remember the 80th anniversary of the sinking of a HMAS Armidale during the Second World War.
After 18 years of service to the nation, the navy paid tribute to the most recent HMAS Armidale, and members of Armidale's ships company past and present.
HMAS Armidale travelled more than 571,450 nautical miles, the equivalent of more than 20 times around the globe.
5.50am Dawn service at Central Park
8.00am Memorial service at Hillgrove
8.45am Memorial service at Dangarsleigh
10.15am Assemble for Anzac Day march
11.00am Anzac Day service at Central Park
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
