The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

OVA great Adam Watson says side remains 'top of the pile', but 'hungry' rivals circling

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
April 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"He's just a special talent," Adam Watson says of Riley Russell. Picture by Mark Bode
"He's just a special talent," Adam Watson says of Riley Russell. Picture by Mark Bode

They suffered their first defeat in three years, snapping a remarkable 48-game unbeaten run, and they're the Dad's Army of the Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.