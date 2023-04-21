They suffered their first defeat in three years, snapping a remarkable 48-game unbeaten run, and they're the Dad's Army of the Premier League.
Are the mighty Oxley Value Attunga suddenly vulnerable? Do the other Premier League sides smell blood in the water?
OVA veteran Adam Watson insisted that the side remained "at the top of the pile".
"But you're gonna find that these younger teams are just gonna be hungrier and hungrier to knock them off," he added.
Mushes will attempt to rebound immediately from last week's shock 1-0 home loss to South Armidale when they meet Tamworth FC at Gipps Street on Saturday.
For the reigning premiers to maintain their dominance, especially after this season's reintegration into the Premier League of the Armidale outfits, they needed to effectively augment experience and youth, Watson said.
Younger players like Riley Russell, Brendan Jarrett and Josh Bartlett were key, he said.
Central midfielder Russell, a Newcastle native and former Valentine Phoenix first-grader, was the competition's best import in at least a decade, according to Watson
"He's just a special talent," the veteran said.
Still, Watson said "you can't knock back the experience".
"When they've just gone three years undefeated, one loss is not gonna cripple the club," he said.
"It's up to the boys now to bounce back and do what they do best, which is winning."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.