Finishing as runners-up in their annual pre-season knockout has "laid a really good platform" for the Armidale Blues heading into the New England Rugby Union season.
The Blues will face Robb College in Saturday's opening round encounters and new coach Riley Hopwood said "it is shaping up very nicely."
"We have had quite a few old fellas that have left over the last couple of years," he said.
"We have a young side again this year but definitely a lot of talent in there.
"We have also got a good influx from the colleges this year a lot as well which has really helped us in the lower grades as well."
Adding to the fresh-faced nature of the Blues, Hopwood is stepping into the first grade coaching role after hanging up the boots as a player.
"I just wanted to try and get back into it," he said.
"After too many knee injuries I couldn't play anymore so I thought I would get back involved and there's no better way than coaching."
In terms of the round one clash against Robb, Hopwood said they have a "similar side" to the one who play in the final of the knockout.
As for their opponents, the Blues aren't sure what they will come up against.
"It is very much hard to pick what they are going to be like this weekend. I haven't heard too much about them really," Hopwood said.
"They are always a strong, fast young side and they are always fit.
"It is definitely going to be interesting to see what their standards are this weekend.
"It will be a good test to start off the season."
