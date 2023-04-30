Council has changed its tune on a controversial directive which forced Armidale Central Rotary Club to pull down signage promoting an upcoming fundraiser.
The community group was asked on April 17 to remove signs advertising the weeklong book fair and they were threatened with a fine if they did not comply.
Residents jumped to the defence of the club on social media, lashing out at the decision and demanding council explain its stance.
The situation has since been resolved and council is now allowing signs advertising the book fair to be placed around town, helping the club to ensure they comply with signage rules.
And in a significant turn around, council has advised the Rotary Club that it will assist with promoting the event.
Armidale Central Rotary Club president Andrew Pratt said the council had offered to provide publicity and support.
The annual sale is celebrating its 25-year anniversary in 2023 and has set an ambitious target of taking the cumulative fundraising total past $1 million.
Money raised at Rotary's book fair is distributed to charities, organisations, schools, groups and individuals needing assistance.
"Since being resolved, the council has made a genuine effort to support us in promoting the book fair," Mr Pratt said.
"In a way, the actions of the council have probably benefited us by making it much better known than we could ever have done."
Mr Pratt said the club would still need to abide by rules restricting signage from being placed on council and public land.
"We can put them up on private property and some of the businesses have offered their sites for that," Mr Pratt said.
Council handed down the directive on Monday, April 17, citing concerns the signs would be distracting to drivers.
Daniel Boyce from Armidale Regional Council said approval was needed from the council to erect any signs on the nature strip.
He said they were working with the Rotary Club on approval that covers several years so they do not have to revisit the issue every 12 months.
Rules are in place to ensure signs do not impede footpaths, or obstruct the sightline of vehicles.
They also need to be 70cm away from the kerb and have no illuminated or flashing signs, and cannot be displayed earlier than 28 days prior to an event and must be removed within 14 days after it.
The annual Book Fair runs from Saturday, May 13 to Saturday, May 20 from 9am to 5pm daily at the Armidale Racecourse on Barney Street.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
