Armidale Rotary Book Fair: Council backtracks on sign decision

Laurie Bullock
JC
By Laurie Bullock, and Jordan Crick
May 1 2023 - 5:30am
Terry Inman, Ian Garske, Andrew Pratt, Dick McCarthy, Hans Voskuyl and Graeme Miller with the boxes of books. Picture by Laurie Bullock
Council has changed its tune on a controversial directive which forced Armidale Central Rotary Club to pull down signage promoting an upcoming fundraiser.

Local News

