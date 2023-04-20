It might have been her first international tournament but that didn't fluster Ella-rose Carson when she competed at the 2023 World Archery Oceania Championships.
The 19-year-old finished the tournament with three medals from three events.
"There was three events, three chances to get a medal and I got two golds and one silver so I was very happy," she said.
"I was expecting to come top three so I was very happy with that."
It was nearly three golds with the silver medal coming after a tie during match play.
They went head-to-head after to determine the winner and, in the end, her opponent's arrow "was two centimetres closer to the middle than mine."
Pulling on the green and gold for the aspiring Olympian was admittedly surreal but it won't be the last time.
She will represent Australia once again at the Youth World Championships in Limerick, Ireland in July.
"It was cool, it was very different and it was the first time I had gone away by myself properly," she said.
"My family was there but I wasn't staying with them, I was staying with the team so it was definitely a new experience.
"Being in Australia, there wasn't as much pressure as it will be going into youth worlds in July.
"But it was definitely more of a taste of what it will be like."
SEE ALSO:
Carson will use the experience she gained from competing at Oceania to better her skills before the next one.
"I learnt a lot of in terms of what I need to do going forward and how much more work I need to do because of how close the competition was.
"Preparation and stuff - making my training sessions a bit more effective, a bit more specific to the events coming up."
Further down the track, she's eyeing a start at an Olympic Games.
The open Australian team, which Carson is yet to step into, is required to qualify with good results at the world championships.
"If we do get some spots, I just have got to be on my a-game and we will see what happens," she said.
"I am still young in terms of archery, 2028 I will be 25 so that would be perfect timing anyway if next year doesn't happen.
"But we are not going to write it off.
"We are still going to work very hard and hopefully get to go next year."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.