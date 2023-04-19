The hills of the Armidale Region will be alive with the sound of music in late April, with the 2023 New England Bach Festival ready to entertain.
And the event received a boost on April 19 with the announcement of a $2500 state government grant to assist the biennial four-day event.
The festival dedicated to the great classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach will run from April 27 to 30.
READ ALSO:
Bach Festival Artistic Director Dr Benjamin Thorn said he was grateful to receive the funding support.
"The Bach Festival has become an important part of Armidale's cultural life," Dr Thorn said.
"In some ways it is unique as far as baroque music festivals are concerned because it makes contemporary creativity an integral part or its program."
Dr Thorn said that was something that was worth continuing, and he said the support from the state government will help this to happen.
"The grant will help ensure that the festival has sufficient reserves to viably continue to present festivals in the future," he said.
A local committee of about 10 people plan and stage the festival, which this year will feature 40 performers.
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall announced the support under the NSW Rescue Restart Fund.
"This is great news for this year's festival and for Artistic Director Dr Benjamin Thorn, who has made an outstanding contribution to the event over many years," Mr Marshall said.
The festival, established in 2003, brings together the best available visiting and local performers and attracts audiences locally, regionally and interstate.
"It has always aimed to present a broad scope of Bach influenced music, including new arrangements and compositions, jazz fusion and improvisations as well as historically informed performances that can to appeal to a wide audience," Mr Marshall said.
Hundreds of locals and visitors from Sydney and interstate are expected to attend this year's musical extravaganza, which includes free events including the performance of the Peasant Cantata in Hanna's Arcade.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.