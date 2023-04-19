Car lovers were treated to a spectacle in New England on April 15.
Almost 200 vehicles rolled in for Tenterfield's annual Show and Shine event at the town's Transport Museum.
The event capped off a busy few weeks for Tenterfield, with the Autumn Festival and Oracles of the Bush also attracting good crowds to the small New England town.
Show and Shine organiser Gavin Hillier said visitors came from various parts of the state and beyond to enjoy this year's event, with some travelling from as far as Brisbane and Toowoomba.
He said the 190 cars on display over the weekend was the most ever for Show and Shine, easily surpassing the previous high of 140.
"The crowd were all rapt and they were all saying what a good lot of cars there were, and a lot of different cars that had never been there before," Mr Hillier said.
Mr Hillier said significant planning went into organising the Show and Shine event each year.
"It is sort of like the Orcales [of the Bush] in that as soon as it is over, we start organising for next year," he said.
