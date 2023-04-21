Property of the week: Bardun Park, 45 Gentles Road, Armidale

Bardun Park, 45 Gentles Road, Armidale
This fabulous lifestyle property on Armidale's doorstep is on the market for the first time in more than 40 years.
Situated on 18.11 hectares (44.75 acres) of undulating timbered grazing country, Bardun Park affords magnificent rural views.
Selling agent Michael Corcoran says the property offers a host of opportunities.
"The kicker is that it comes with a DA approval for another dwelling, allowing the new owner to build the home of their dreams.
"They could keeping the second home for family and visitors, or to generate a secondary income.
"The property is also zoned for 2ha and 4ha lots, providing subdivision potential subject to council approval."
The property has bred Murray Grey cattle before transitioning more recently to breeding deer. Today the holding is run as an investment property providing a rental return of $490 a week.
"With basalt loam soils, native trees and native pasture, Bardun Park could also stand as a wildlife sanctuary," Michael says.
The country-style weatherboard home was built about 25 years ago and refurbished last year, with new timber flooring in the kitchen, dining and hallway, a new stove and a gorgeous Hamptons-style main bathroom with two basins and mirrors and walk-in shower.
The three-bedroom residence features a full-width front verandah - the ideal spot to relax and take in the stunning views - and a back verandah, water tanks and a dam, double lock-up garage and a double carport.
Armidale CBD is just 5km away.
