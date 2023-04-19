The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

State budget delay could stall New England health projects across the region

By Newsroom
Updated April 19 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state government has confirmed the delay to this year's budget will not affect hospital projects under construction in the Northern Tablelands electorate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.