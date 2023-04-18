A TINY part of New England will be one of the final stops for an award-winning musician before she performs on the world stage.
The four-day festival in June includes some of the biggest musical acts in the world including Guns N' Roses and Elton John.
"It's one of the biggest festivals in the world which is pretty wild for us," she said.
"It is pretty special that we can run a country halls tour before jumping into something like that.
Lumsden, who lives on a family farm in southern NSW, has previously brought the Country Halls tour to Ben Lomond and Deepwater.
"We're excited to be coming to an area where we haven't played a lot of shows in the past," she said.
"The main ingredient for putting on these shows is an enthusiastic community and a strong committee group from the hall.
"People travel for these shows, too, so it's all bringing money into town.
The country halls tours started in 2012, with this year being promoted as its 10-year anniversary after missing 2021 due to COVID-19.
Lumsden said the tours are a big part of her schedule and a good way for towns to raise money for community groups or the hall itself.
It is open to small venues who nominate to be part of it.
"I can't believe that three halls in 2012 has turned into 10 years and over 200 halls all over the country," she said.
"It's built me as an artist over the last ten years and I don't want to lose that connection to the communities.
"My first performance was in kindergarten at a local hall, so for me it's a big part of who I am.
"We still have 80 or more nominations each year and until they stop applying I'll keep going."
She has a new album coming out this year, following on from ARIA Top 10, Golden Guitar and ARIA Award-winning 2020 album Fallow.
It was released at the start of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
"It was my covid baby and that album connected with a lot of people and won about every award it could," she said.
Tickets for the Nullamanna show can be purchased at https://www.fannylumsden.net/country-halls-tour/
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
