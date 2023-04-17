The Armidale Express
Home/News/Court and Crime

Peter Michael Hollinshead's case in Armidale court after fatal crash on New England Highway at Black Mountain

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash site on the New England Highway at Black Mountain on November 12, last year. Picture supplied by NSW SES
The crash site on the New England Highway at Black Mountain on November 12, last year. Picture supplied by NSW SES

A FATAL crash case has been mentioned in court for the first time, with the man charged in the wake of the motorcyclist's death now able to be identified.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.