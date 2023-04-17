Australia's biggest vet service on wheels has rolled into the New England region with the Animal Welfare League NSW offering free veterinary health checks, vaccinations, and microchipping.
The purpose-built B-double trailer is more than 25 metres long. It has specially designed areas for animal surgeries, such as desexing, an isolation room, and at least 35 recovery cages.
It also features equipment for blood work, fridges, a veterinary scale, extensive storage to hold veterinary supplies and more.
"We encourage any pet owner who has a pet that needs a free check from our professional staff to take advantage of the service," Animal Welfare League NSW Chief Executive Officer Stephen Albin said.
"We have experienced high demand, so pet owners should come prepared as there will be a wait time."
The Australian-first tour aims to bring this free service to owners of pets in NSW in need of basic veterinary care.
They aim to target communities that may need access to these services due to financial constraints and the region was identified as area in need by the Animal Welfare League (NSW).
The vet truck will be open Tuesday, April 18 at King George Oval in Glen Innes, then at Armidale Showground on Wednesday, April 19. Both stops run from 9am until 1pm.
Mr Albin said the country tour - which will include visits across the state over the next three years - was a new service that will deliver pet care where it is most needed.
"The Animal Welfare League NSW is dedicated to ensuring every pet has the basic care of a health check, microchipping and vaccinations," he said.
"If a dog or cat is lost, then microchipping is the best way for a pet to be reunited with its owner, and it will also ease pressure on local council pounds.
"Vaccinations at the right time are fundamental to keeping a pet happy and free of serious diseases, and health checks are an excellent way to ensure pets remain healthy.
"A lot of preparation work has gone into the tour, and the Animal Welfare League NSW team are very excited to be hitting the road," he said.
