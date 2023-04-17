The Armidale Express
Animal Welfare League truck visiting Glen Innes and Armidale

By Newsroom
April 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Animal Welfare League NSW will visit Glen Innes and Armidale. Picture supplied
Australia's biggest vet service on wheels has rolled into the New England region with the Animal Welfare League NSW offering free veterinary health checks, vaccinations, and microchipping.

