Armidale-based New England Writers' Centre will receive $12,500 to support its upcoming 'Writer Shorts' series.
Chair of the New England Writers' Centre Dr Sophie Masson said they were grateful to receive the funding.
"This much appreciated-funding will help us launch a wonderful new series of informative and interesting guides for aspiring writers and illustrators, based on our long experience serving the local community," Dr Masson said.
The money will be used to create the first two books in a planned series, which will be launched later this year, aimed at aspiring writers, illustrators, editors, and designers interested in the Australian children's book sector.
The funding will also be used towards planned programs, extra website resources and material costs.
"NEWC is a dynamic and innovative local arts organisation that over its more than 25 years of operation has helped to upskill local aspiring writers and illustrators," Dr Masson said.
"Writer Shorts and associated resources, funded by the generous grant, will enable us to reach even more people and showcase even more the extraordinary creative talent and professional expertise we have right here in our region."
Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall said a project grant of $10,000 as well as a $2500 Rescue and Restart grant had been provided to the centre.
"It was a pleasure to catch up again with Writers' Centre Chair Dr Sophie Masson and share the good news," Mr Marshall said.
"For years now, the Writers' Centre has been educating and inspiring young people across our region, exposing them to the world and the excitement of literature and writing.
"This funding will allow the centre to deliver Writer Shorts across a wide area, helping to showcase our extraordinary creative talent to a wider audience," he said.
