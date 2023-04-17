The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New England Writers' Centre funding to support its upcoming 'Writer Shorts' series

By Newsroom
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and New England Writers Centre Dr Sophie Masson.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and New England Writers Centre Dr Sophie Masson.

Armidale-based New England Writers' Centre will receive $12,500 to support its upcoming 'Writer Shorts' series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.