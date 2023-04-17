No regrets moving to the country

Armidale welcomed new residents recently with the arrival of Dr Shivan Jassim, an orthopaedic surgeon, and his young family.
Dr Jassim comes from the United Kingdom with his wife Rebecca and two boys Rhodri and Isaac.
When he spoke to our journalist Mitch Craig about the move, Dr Jassim explained had been searching for a consultant position in Australia and initially that was focused on metropolitan areas.
Then he looked at regional communities and came to Armidale last year where he said his family felt was very welcoming.
"Armidale is a really special place and I'm excited to be able to give back to the community," Dr Jassim said.
Our local health services, and the ability to attract healthcare workers, has been a hot topic not just for Armidale but for the wider New England region.
Late last year we reported on how Glen Innes had success with a trial program, where a committee worked to find health professionals who are best suited to the rural lifestyle.
Interestingly, the doctor who was the first to be recruited by the Glen Innes program was originally from Iraq.
Local Armidale doctor Neil Ferguson says Australian-born doctors don't want to move to regional areas, which means finding those who have come from overseas even more important for our health system.
Dr Ferguson made one comment in the interview with Mitch that he could not understand why doctors did not want to move here, as it was a decision he had never regretted he said.
My guess is many local residents from all fields would feel the same way.
I am probably the wrong person to try and understand the reluctance to move to regional areas, as my entire career has been spent in smaller communities, with Armidale being the largest community I have worked in.
But surely more would come if they realised the lifestyle we have to offer.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
