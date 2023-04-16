The Armidale Express
People from New England speak up about The Voice to Parliament

RG
By Rachel Gray
April 17 2023 - 5:30am
Anaiwan elder Steve Widders says The Voice to Parliament should be represented from the grass roots level up not the other way around. Picture file
Could a constitutionally-enshrined Voice to Parliament be the game changer in improving life expectancy and socio-economic outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders?

