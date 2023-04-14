The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Arimdale Regional Council shores up water supply with acquisition of former Oaky River Hydro Scheme site

JC
By Jordan Crick
April 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Armidale Regional Council are the new owners of the former Oaky River Hydro Scheme site. Picture supplied
Armidale Regional Council are the new owners of the former Oaky River Hydro Scheme site. Picture supplied

Armidale Regional Council has staved off competition from dozens of bidders to snap up the former Oaky River Hydro Scheme site near Wollomombi for $4.3 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.