Property of the week: 53 Karava Place, Uralla

53 Karava Place, Uralla
Sweeping views across a tree-lined dam to pristine bushland make an idyllic backdrop to this upscale storybook farmhouse on around six acres, just five minutes' drive to Uralla town centre.
In a tranquil, leafy setting with thriving birdlife, the property boasts sprawling bore-irrigated gardens with lawns and plenty of space for kids and pets.
Designed for indoor-outdoor living with large north-facing deck overlooking the dam, the two-level layout includes open-plan living and dining, sunroom, and an impressive timber kitchen with polished concrete island and benchtops and a fabulous art splashback.
"Beautiful stained-glass windows, raked ceilings and timber features throughout make this dream lifestyle property unique," says selling agent Lachie Sewell.
The upstairs main bedroom has a sitting room (or nursery), walk-in robe and stylish ensuite with garden views.
The property has three rainwater tanks, bore water, chicken coops, stables, orchard, two paddocks and a large fenced house yard.
