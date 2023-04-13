The Armidale Express
Home/News/Property

Property of the week: 53 Karava Place, Uralla

April 14 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property of the week

Property of the week: 53 Karava Place, Uralla
Property of the week: 53 Karava Place, Uralla

53 Karava Place, Uralla

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.