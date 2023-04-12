Rail return is not unrealistic

I read the article published in the Armidale Express and Glen Innes Examiner informing the readers that the Glen Innes Severn Council will start the design of rail trail and its planned application for leasing the 35.5 km section of the northern rail corridor between Glen Innes and Ben Lomond for the purpose.
I also noted Cr Sparks' comment that "the New England region was the one area where there was a gap with none in the region".
However, I disagree with her comment that the attempt to get trains back is unrealistic. There are plenty of other places that a cycling and walking track can be built in the Glen Innes Severn council area and for that matter in the Armidale Regional Council area.
Building a bike track doesn't have to take place by destroying a valuable public asset like the northern railway line.
If re-developed this railway line can be the game changer for interstate connectivity, mobility and regional growth. Given the fact that Inland rail project is being built to the north of our border, it makes every sense to develop northern railway line between Tamworth and Gowrie near Toowoomba as a freight line.
Sevety-one per cent of Queensland's population live in South-East Queensland. Queensland government estimates the population in SE Queensland to increase up to 5.4 million by 2041.
We need to capitalise on such growth to the north of New England by improving our transport connections instead of removing the railway infrastructure and building a bike track that will be in place at least for another 30 years.
Or in fact build the rail trail alongside the existing railway line so as not to interfere with such a key transport asset.
In this day and age, we have to be smart in what we do in terms of regional infrastructure. The council plans seem to be short sighted to say the least.
Instead of single use of rail corridor for a rail trail, they should be actively investigating the multi-mode use in consultation with entities such as the Department of Public Works and Transport NSW.
As in the case of Parramatta light rail project, both can be accommodated. Such a solution can avoid further community division on this topic. However, there does not seem to be much appetite in both councils to investigate such a proposition for an unknown reason.
The business case completed by Regional Australia Northern Inland in 2020 does not include independent economic modelling, credible estimates about the estimated visitor numbers or the income to be generated in the region as a result of rail trail based on industry figures. It relies on the report by Halliburton Associates - a rail trail consultancy firm in Queensland (not infrastructure consultants as claimed by some).
The problem here is that the cases used to arrive at the estimates of visitor numbers and income to be generated are not comparable to the rail trail planned from Armidale to Glen Innes.
The cases quoted are either located at a reasonable distance from a major city accessible by public transport or already have iconic tourist attractions.
The two councils in New England will not get any income from the rail trail operations. They will however be liable for the maintenance and operation of a gravel-based rail trail. Whether the ratepayers are happy for adding another infrastructure asset for maintenance for the long term has not been tested.
It is absolutely necessary to test the opinion of ratepayers on this project by conducting a survey mailed to all ratepayers. To me, this project is one more example of cost shifting measure adopted by NSW government.
Lack of direct public transport between Armidale and Brisbane is a serious issue affecting many residents along the towns and other localities. Some have to travel to Grafton or Coffs Harbour to catch a bus or a train to Brisbane for health and other needs. Those who are disabled, sick, elderly, isolated or unemployed face hardships as a result of the NSW government's failure in the duty of care.
Those who live in regional NSW should be treated as their city cousins when it comes to public services.
The community is asking for train services to be restored at least up to Glen Innes in the first place and to Tenterfield -Wallangarra in the second stage.
A survey conducted by NRDF shows that the overwhelming majority wants the trains back.
A petition through change.org site has over 2100 supporters.
An e-petition was submitted to the legislative council last year with over 1200 signatures.
Signatures for a paper petition to the legislative assembly are also being collected and by now about 9000 have been signed.
Having some funds received from the NSW government is one thing. Whether the community is supporting the NERT plan embraced by the two councils without conducting an independent cost-benefit analysis is another matter.
It is time that the councillors in both councils start looking for creative solutions to community issues like the rail trail rather than rely on a business case prepared for one lobby group i.e. New England Rail Trail Inc and exclude the opinion of the majority who want their trains back to areas beyond Armidale.
I hope the new government in Macquarie Street will look at this issue with a fresh set of eyes and conduct independent community consultations or commission a feasibility study including all options i.e. rail and trail so that the issue can be resolved to the satisfaction of all who are concerned!
Send your letters online to https://www.armidaleexpress.com.au/comment/send-a-letter-to-the-editor/ or email armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your submission may be edited prior to publication. A correct name, suburb and phone number is required for verification.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.