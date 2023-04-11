The Armidale Express
Uralla: New England Solar farm build uncovers Aboriginal artefacts and grinding grooves

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated April 12 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 9:30am
ANAIWAN elder Cheryl Kitchener knew her ancestors had once walked across the landscape now known as Uralla.

