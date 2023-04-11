The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Grace Collins named 2023 recipient of the Norman Lethbridge Award

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated April 12 2023 - 8:56am, first published April 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norman Lethbridge Award chairman Mark Lucas with Grace Collins and Angus NSW chairman Matt Macri.
Norman Lethbridge Award chairman Mark Lucas with Grace Collins and Angus NSW chairman Matt Macri.

UNIVERSITY of New England agriculture student Grace Collins won a prestigious award at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.