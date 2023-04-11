UNIVERSITY of New England agriculture student Grace Collins won a prestigious award at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The award recognises a standout student studying agriculture, livestock auctioneering or stock and station work.
Collins is someone who has a passion in the field and has assisted in junior beef week competitions.
Now in its 21st year, the Norman Lethbridge Award honours the late Norman Lethbridge, a Sydney region stock agent and past secretary of the New South Wales State Committee of Angus Australia.
"My passion for agriculture started at the age of 14 when I chose the ag elective subject offered at school. Since then, I completed the HSC course gaining a Band 6 in agriculture," Ms Collins said.
"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Norman Lethbridge Award committee for this incredible opportunity. I feel extremely privileged to have received this award."
Originally from Turramurra, Grace had been nominated by Pymble Ladies College for the award.
She is studying a Bachelor of Agriculture degree and will be pursuing a Masters of Teaching.
This will allow her to teach agriculture at high school level while spreading the message of the importance of Australian agriculture.
The same committee formed at the inception of the Award in 2002, comprising Christine Erby, Mark Lucas, Simon Hennings and Richard Buck, have interviewed applicants and adjudicated for the past 20 years.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
