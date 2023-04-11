The Armidale Express
Jessica Towns runner-up in The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman program

By Jessica Neale
Updated April 11 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman winner Florance McGufficke embraces runner-up Jess Towns during the presentation. Picture by The Land
A Moree woman who studied at the University of New England has done the region proud in The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman program.

